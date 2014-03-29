Long list of sex crimes charges for Rowan man

Follow us on Twitter

Bond is set at $500,500 for a man charged with a long list of sex crimes involving children.

Ricky Hardin Wagner, Jr., was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center late Friday night, charges include felony incest, injury to personal property, three counts of indecent liberties with children, and two counts of statutory rape.

The charges stem from a month long investigation by the Rowan Sheriff's Office.



Wagner has prior convictions for communicating threats and trespassing.

