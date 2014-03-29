Jeep hits city bus with three people on board

Like us on Facebook

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Charlotte Fire Department responded to an accident between a Jeep and a city bus early Saturday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say there were three people on the bus, including the driver, when it was hit by the Jeep on South Tryon Street near the Rivergate Community.

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating what caused the accident.

