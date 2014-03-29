Nettie Reeves: Working Out with the STEP

Follow us on Twitter

Nettie Reeves visits WBTV Studios Saturday morning to demonstrate exercises you can do at home. Today, she talked about Working out with the STEP.

1. Cardio

2. Lower Body Toning

3. Upper Body Toning

Remember to warm up before performing these workouts.

BOOTCAMP begins April 7th, 2014.

Find out more at:

www.nettiereeves.com

Follow Tara's progress at:

www.facebook.com/nettiereevestransformmylife

