Cool tech to keep your family busy over Spring Break

Jonathan Moss with Verizon Wireless visited WBTV News Saturday Morning to share some of his ideas for entertaining kids on the road, staying connected to work, and protecting the home while you're away for spring break travel. Some of his ideas follow:

Crayola DigiTools Deluxe Pack : Crayola DigiTools™ are the perfect creative accessories for iPad®. The Deluxe Pack gives you all these tools in one cool collection: the Digital 3-D Tool and 3-D Glasses for eye-popping designs, Digital Crayon for dazzling drawings, the Digital Airbrush for virtual spray-art effects and a Digital Stamper for instant, animated images. Use the Digital Stamper to unlock and download all three apps. Kids get pages of background scenes and starter designs so they can express without the mess!

Samsung Galaxy Camera : This smart camera combines the functionality of the Android™ Operating System and the high–quality image capture of a dedicated camera, all in one device. Upload your photos directly to the web, the cloud, your Facebook timeline, a blog post, Instagram—wherever you like to share or store images. You don't need USB cables or memory–card readers. When you're not shooting, you've got a fully powered Android device. Browse the web on the Samsung Galaxy Camera's 4.8–inch HD Super Clear LCD screen or play a round of Angry Birds Space. Powered by Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and a 1.4 GHz quad–core processor, you can download apps to the camera.

Belkin NetCam HD : Whether you want to keep tabs on the kids, your baby or your favorite four-legged friend, the Belkin NetCam HD Wi-Fi Camera with Night Vision ensures you won't miss a thing. The NetCam HD connects to your Wi-Fi router to stream sharp 720p high-definition video to your mobile device. The wide-angle lens is great for viewing large rooms and backyards. The night vision feature lets you keep tabs on what's happening after dark or in dimly lit rooms, ideal for a child's nursery or bedroom during naptime. Email and text alerts can instantly notify you when motion is detected.

