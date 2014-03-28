Just crash here for a while; man listening to music in car rams apartment

A Salisbury man's desire to listen to a few tunes in a friend's car hit a sour note when he crashed the car into an apartment building.

Police say Malik Eric Johnson, 18, of Standish Street, was in the car of a friend in the parking lot at Zion Hills Apartments earlier this week.



At some point, Johnson hit the gas, catapulting the car over the curb and into an outside wall of an apartment.

A woman sitting in her apartment on the couch was pushed forward by the impact that made a hole in the wall, and pushed the outside wall four feet forward, according to police.

After crashing the car, Johnson ran from the scene. He was later found to be in custody of a probation officer.



Johnson was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, hit and run, and probation violation, and jailed under $10,000 bond.

