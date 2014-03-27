Police roll up on classroom patio? Yes, for a very good reason

It may have looked ominous at first sight. A police car, lights flashing and siren wailing surrounded by children outside of a school classroom, but there was nothing to fear.

Thursday was Career Day at Overton Elementary School in Salisbury, and one of the presenters was Officer Hunter Shue of the Spencer Police Department.

Officer Shue pulled up in his black and white and gave the kids a pretty entertaining show. He told them the car could go more than 160 miles an hour, and for their later use, that when you see a blue light, you need to pull over.

Shue was one of several professionals to volunteer his time. There were topics ranging from police work to the fire department, aquaponics to traditional farming, and even journalism.

Students heard from the experts, then had plenty of questions for each one to answer.

