Dale Jr. drives Elvis' last car

It's no secret the King of Rock 'n Roll was a car fanatic, owning hundreds in his lifetime. Elvis' last ride, the last car he ever drove was a 1973 Stutz Blackhawk and that car is something quite special.

"He loved it, he was the only one that drove it," said President and CEO of Elvis Presley Enterprises Jack Soden.

In a revealing ceremony at Charlotte Motor Speedway Tuesday afternoon, another legend drove the same car into the media center. Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the wheel and Rick Hendrick in the passenger seat, made for quite an entrance for the historic car.

The car will be featured in this year's Auto Fair hosted by Oldride.com. For more information on the Auto Fair, check out www.charlottemotorspeedway.com

