Sheriff: Teen found with three knives on East Rowan High campus

A student at East Rowan High School was found to be carrying three knives, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, Duran Thomas Dean, 16, had a "throwing knife and two folding knives" on Friday afternoon.

Dean was charged with having a weapon on school property.

