Long list of charges for Rowan woman

A China Grove woman faces a long list of criminal charges after being arrested on new drug charges by the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Crystal Owensby, 26, is being held under $63,500 bond on charges that include probation violation, driving with a revoked license, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, simple assault, felony larceny, communication threats, false imprisonment, felony breaking and entering, possession of drug paraphernalia, and drug possession.

Owensby was booked into the jail Sunday night.

According to a report at the sheriff's office, deputies had outstanding warrants on Ownesby, and found her at the home of her boyfriend in China Grove on Madison Road.

Along with finding Owensby, deputies found a crack pipe, hypodermic needles, and what they believe to be heroin in Owensby's purse.

Owensby's criminal record includes a conviction in Iredell County for obtaining property by false pretenses, and larceny, common law robbery, and resisting arrest in Rowan County.

