Monroe teen dies in Saturday morning wreck

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a Monroe teenager was killed in a crash on Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m.

18-year-old Rachel Mangum was driving a 1997 Chrysler Sebring convertible on Wolf Pond Road in Monroe when she crashed into a tree according to troopers.

NCHP said she was killed instantly and was wearing a seat belt during the wreck.

Troopers said no other cars were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.