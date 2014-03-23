Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chocolate Chip Bread

Sweet Potato and Chocolate Chip Bread

Recipe by Charlotte Culinary Expert, Heidi Billotto

2-3 large local sweet potatoes, baked and mashed to make 2 cups

1 cup grated organic carrot

3 eggs

1 3/4 cups organic sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. Chinese cinnamon from the Savory Spice Shop Southend

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. vanilla

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup semi sweet chocolate chips

Beat the eggs with the sugar, and oil until smooth. Stir in the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, vanilla, pecans and chocolate chips, mixing just until all ingredients are combined. Add the sweet potato and carrot. Mix well.

Pour into 2 greased and floured 8 1/2 x 4 1/2-inch loaf pans. Bake for 55 to 60 minutes at 350°, or until a wooden pick or cake tester inserted in center comes out clean.

Allow the bread to cool in the pans before turning it out to slice and serve.

**Make your own vanilla with two whole beans from the Savory Spice Shop in Southend Charlotte. Split the beans in half lengthwise and place them in a pint of vodka. Let stand for two weeks. As you use up the liquid, add more vodka, as the color of the liquid lightens, add another split bean -

