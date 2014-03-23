Recipe: Mezze Rigatoni with Ricotta

Zia Pia Imports is bringing some of Italy's finest foods to the Charlotte market. Some of the products imported by Zia Pia Imports are used in the recipe below.

Mezze Rigatoni with Ricotta

by Riccardo Manieri, Zia Pia imports

The beauty of this recipe is found in its simplicity. Adjust the quantities to your taste and to the number of guests, type of event and other available appetizers (we figured 2+ at a minimum per guest). The pasta may be served as an appetizer on a platter. The result will be an elegant and unique presentation of the ingredients.

Ingredients:

Mezze Rigatoni dry pasta

Semi-dry tomatoes in EVOO

Sicilian Pesto

Extra-virgin olive oil

Fresh ricotta cheese

Fresh basil leaves

1 clove of garlic

Salt and pepper

Use these products brought to you by Zia Pia imports to create this quick, simple, yet unique and elegant dish:

Semi-dry (or Prunill semi-dry) tomatoes in EVOO, Agricola Paglione

Sicilian Pesto, Trimarchi di Villa Marchese

Extra-virgin olive oil, Terre di Grifonetto or Noemio Bacci

Mezze Maniche, Pasta Mancini or Mezze Rigatoni, Verrigni

Preparation:

In a pan heat the extra virgin olive oil and add a crushed clove of garlic. Sauté until just slightly golden brown around the edges, enough to flavor the olive oil. Cover and set aside.

Cook the mezze rigatoni in plenty of salted boiling water. When al-dente, cool them by rinsing in iced water. Toss with EVOO.

In a bowl, combine the chopped semi-dry tomatoes with the ricotta cheese, a few drops of the garlic-flavored EVOO, salt and pepper and the Sicilian pesto. Adjust quantities to taste.

Fill the mezze rigatoni with the ricotta mixture. Sprinkle or place the fresh basil on top, with a drop of the Sicilian pesto as a decoration.

Arrange on a platter and serve.

