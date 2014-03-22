Police: 3 people shot in Salisbury

Like us on Facebook

The Salisbury Police Department is investigating after three people were shot at the 400 block of Grim Street.

Police said shots were fired between several people just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators believe a man suffering from a gunshot wound ran from the scene and then collapsed on the back porch of a residence on Alexander Lane.

Officers said the man was taken by EMS to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center.

Police said two more people suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to Novant Rowan by a private car.

The two people were airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and are having surgery at this time.

Police said Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center was locked down for a short time because of a crowd and it is now back open.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.

