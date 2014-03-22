Officials: Home is destroyed after explosion in Lancaster

Like us on Facebook

Police told WBTV nobody was injured when a house exploded in Lancaster on Saturday morning on Cane Mill Road.

Five other homes were damaged in the blast according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Officials blocked off the area because firefighters were concerned about a second explosion.

The Lancaster Fire Marshal said there is no official cause of the blast but it was most likely a gas explosion.

Neighbors told WBTV the owners of the home left on Friday for a vacation in the mountains.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

