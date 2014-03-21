World Down Syndrome Day, and a precious little boy

March 21st is World Down Syndrome Day. A day to raise awareness and to teach people, Down syndrome isn't just what you see on TV. We found a family that tells that story perfectly.

Imagine, two parents absolutely thrilled to meet their first born child.

Imagine, just moments after that baby is born, nurses come to deliver the news that their child had Down syndrome. For Abe and Kathy Rummage, that news at that time, was devastating.

"We cried, we sobbed," Kathy said. Her husband Abe echoed that reaction, "It was a real shock, definitely the shock of my life at that point."

But Abe and Kathy didn't take part in this news story to talk about the challenges or overcoming any odds, they're simply wanted to talk what a blessing Brodie's little life has been to theirs.

"We've struggled for a long time to get that across to people, it's not just ok, It's wonderful. He's a wonderful little boy," Abe said.

"Here's the thing about the Down Syndrome diagnosis, we would not take that back," Kathy said, "and I think that's the thing that would surprise someone who doesn't have someone in their life with Down Syndrome. It is one piece of him of hundreds that make him so special." Kathy said.

Now, both parents agree even if somehow there was a way to go back in time and change the fact they had a baby with Down Syndrome, they wouldn't.

"I challenge you to find a parent of a child with Down Syndrome who wouldn't agree," Kathy said.

An event coming up in April, Dash for Down Syndrome, the information is below.

The community is invited to register for the 3-2-1 Dash for Down Syndrome 5K on Sat., April 26 at 8:30 a.m. in the Blakeney area. It's a 5K plus a little extra distance to a second finish line to equal a 3.21 mi. course (3.21 for the 3 copies of the 21st chromosome). Proceeds benefit cognitive research and education programs for individuals with Ds.

Website: www.dashfordownsyndrome.racesonline.com