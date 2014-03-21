Know your local history? RPL wants you!

Chances are if you search for “Rowan County NC” online, one of your top two results will be from Wikipedia, a collaboratively edited, multilingual, free Internet encyclopedia.



Anyone who can access the site can edit almost any of its articles, a fact that has been praised and ridiculed by the public and scholars alike. With more than 1.2 billion unique visitors annually, Wikipedia is the largest and most popular general reference work online, and it’s up to researchers and scholars to verify the facts. That’s where you come in, according to a press release sent to WBTV from Rowan Public Library.



The library is inviting local history buffs for the first ever Wikipedia Editathon, held at Rowan Public Library Headquarters at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, April 1st. Interested parties will be taking a look at the Wikipedia page for Rowan County and hope to add more detail particularly to the “History Section.”



Library staff says participants will be gathering to work together on information and wording to add, in succinct passages, to the present Wikipedia page. There will be at general history for Rowan, but can also a look at cities and towns within Rowan and expand on the information available on our area communities.



Notable people might also be a segment of particular interest to a contributor.



The library is inviting anyone to take part to add interesting facts about Rowan, Salisbury, surrounding towns and communities, and the folks who have been a part of them. This program is part of the 411 Community Read partnership with Cabarrus, Stanly, Davidson, and Rowan Counties.



Visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org or call 704-216-8232 for more information.

