New Most Wanted addition has long criminal record

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

The latest addition to the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list is actually two names in one.

Ronald Rankin, 56, also known as Aziz Alim Rahim Al-Alim, is wanted for breaking into a home in the Franklin area of Rowan County and stealing jewelry and a gun, among other items.

Rankin's criminal record goes back to 1981 in state records when he was charged for breaking and entering.

Other charges and convictions over the years include receiving stolen goods, felony breaking and entering, and being a habitual felon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rankin is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

