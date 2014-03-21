Alleged gun thief placed on Most Wanted List

In the last week two wanted men who had been placed on the Sheriff's Most Wanted list have been located to face their charges.

Jonathan Trexler, accused of cutting off his electronic monitor, was apprehended in China Grove, while sex offender Chacory Brown turned himself in for failing to register as a sex offender.

Now deputies hope the successful track record of the Most Wanted list will again be successful.

The latest entry is Waylon Lee Dillon, 32, of China Grove. Deputies say Dillon stole a shotgun and a rifle from a home in China Grove. The rifle has since been recovered.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Waylon Dillon is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

