State of the art office space might put your workplace to shame

Groupings of desks are called neighborhoods. The kitchen is called the club. There's a wellness room if you just need a little private time to collect your thoughts. There are nods to the Peanuts cartoon characters everywhere you look.

The new MetLife offices in Ballantyne Corporate Park were designed with a very specific function in mind.

"It makes you feel inspired. You feel great just working in here. It's not about coming to work and just sitting at your desk," said design collaborator Pamela Oshokenoya Abalu-Broadwater.

When MetLife fills all of it's open positions it will employ roughly 1,300 people in the Charlotte area. Between Charlotte and Cary the company is making an investment of more than $100 million in North Carolina.

This building in Ballantyne aims to achieve special certification that will make it one of eight buildings in the state to have platinum environmental status.

"There is a focus on daylight lighting and you can see the windows and the views are one of the things that attracted the company to this space," Abalu-Broadwater added.

25% of the materials used here are from North Carolina or within 500 miles of the state.

"I have never seen an office space like this. In real life or on TV. I watch a lot of movies and I have never seen anything like this," said Anna Clark who has worked with the company since July.

The building will "officially" open on March 27th with a fair amount of pomp and circumstance including visits by state and local dignitaries, and a flyover by the MetLife blimp.

