Police: woman breaks into wrong apartment, but tries again

Salisbury Police say Debra Gay Helms faces two charges for breaking and entering into apartments at Clancy Hills Apartments, but that one of the break ins may have been a mistake.

Helms, 55, who also lives at Clancy Hills, is accused of breaking into apartment 122-A, then breaking into 122-B.

Investigators think Helms may have mistakenly broken into the first apartment, then realized the error and broke into the second unit.



Exactly what was taken from the break in has not been released by the police. The report did state that Helms was armed with a box cutter at the time of her arrest.

Helms has been released from jail on bond.

