Wanted sex offender now in custody

A convicted sex offender who was wanted for failing to register with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office is now back in custody.

Shacory Brown had been placed on the Most Wanted list, and he becomes the second person on that list to be captured in the last week.

Jonathan Trexler was also apprehended on Thursday.

Brown, 27, has criminal sexual charges involving children in both Florida and North Carolina. New charges include failure to register as a sex offender and failure to appear.

Bond for Brown is $15,568.53.

