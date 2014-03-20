Spring Break ends for man who cut off electronic monitor

Jonathan Trexler's Spring Break from his electronic monitor ended after only a couple of days.

Investigators at the Rowan Sheriff's Office had placed Trexler on the Most Wanted list after he removed the electronic monitor he had been assigned to wear.

The device had been issued by the Probation division. Trexler's most recent criminal charge was common law robbery, but in the past he has been convicted for a prison escape in 1995, and felony breaking and entering in 2001.

Trexler was apprehended in China Grove Wednesday afternoon. He was charged with a felony count of tampering with the electronic device.

Bond is set at $50,000.

