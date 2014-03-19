CMPD Officer blazes through Guinness World Record

For CMPD Officer Chris Roseboro, blue lights are in his blood. The wail of a siren could be the soundtrack to his entire career.

"I love my job I think it's great. I have a background as a firefighter, a medic and as a law enforcement officer and I love doing all 3."

Officer Roseboro also has a background in broadcasting and he's a professional powerlifter. With a resume like that, producers of Guinness World Records Unleashed came to him, with an insane idea.

"They said we've got these doors they're going to be lined up we're going to light them up to about 2,000 degrees, and you're going to have to bust through them," his talent agent told him in a phone call.

The guy who eats action for breakfast, didn't hesitate to accept the challenge, "I said bring it, lets do it." At the time of the challenge, Roseboro was a firefighter for the Denver, NC fire department and a private security officer.

In the middle of the Mojave desert, with 10 doors bolted and blazing, Roseboro made it look like each one was made of butter. But looks can be deceiving.

"As I hit each door it literally felt like I was running into a brick wall. But I just refused to stop. I just kept driving through each one. And I could feel the heat and flames. Every time I hit a door and hit a row of flames I could feel the fire course up through my body," Roseboro said.

The respect he earned from finishing, he says, was worth the price he paid in pain.

"After the adrenaline drained out and I was like 'oh my gosh!' And I could feel each and every door," Roseboro said with a laugh.

Roseboro broke the standing speed record for busting down flaming doors with a time of 12.84 seconds. The old record of more than 17 seconds was set in 2013 in Australia.

It takes a good amount of guts to belly up to a stunt like that. But for a guy who chose a career in 3 different fields of public safety, it's safe to say, courage comes standard issue.

Roseboro is currently a patrol officer in the Central district of Charlotte.

