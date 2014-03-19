Camera captures break in at Father & Son Produce - | WBTV Charlotte

Camera captures break in at Father & Son Produce

Investigators from the Rowan Sheriff's Office have released images from ,a break in at Father & Son Produce in the hope that someone may be able to identify the crook.

On February 27 someone broke into store on Sherrill's Ford Road, near Mooresville Road.

The suspects damaged the building and took over $100 in food merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Basinger (704)216-8682, Lt. Moose (704)216-8687 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.
 
Powered by Frankly