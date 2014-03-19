RCCC: school needs funds to expand cosmetology program

In a press release to WBTV, the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees announced that it recently passed three new resolutions of support for two local initiatives and a statewide campaign for community colleges.



The first resolution is for $1.5 million from Cabarrus County to relocate the College's cosmetology program. The program is one of the largest and most successful cosmetology programs in the state, and with the current facility's lease expiring soon, the College requires a larger space.



The existing facility used for the cosmetology program and related associate degree, diploma and certificate programs located at Cloverleaf Plaza serves more than 700 community college and Cabarrus County high school students and does not provide adequate instructional and lab space which restricts growth of these programs.



"Our cosmetology program is not only widely successful, but it's a wonderful example of our strong partnership with local high schools," said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. "The Career & College Promise program allows students to simultaneously enroll in high school and college so that they can receive both high school and college credit for courses taken as part of the program."



This tuition-free program for high school juniors and seniors gives them the opportunity to get a "jump start" on a two-year or four-year degree while still in high school.



"Many students in the cosmetology program are high school juniors and seniors taking advantage of the Career & College Promise program," said Dr. Rod Townley, vice president of academic programs.



In addition to cosmetology Rowan-Cabarrus offers options for students to get a head start in careers like fire protection, criminal justice, machining, web technologies, welding and more. Further, many of the college transfer classes are weighted just like honors classes, making them a great alternative to Advanced Placement courses.



The Cabarrus County Commission recently repurposed the county surplus funds and allocated them to Cabarrus County Schools. This reallocation jeopardizes $1.5 million that was previously allocated to relocate Rowan-Cabarrus' Cosmetology program. The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees supports a resolution which calls for restoration of the previously allocated funds for the renovation of a facility for the cosmetology program to replace the Cloverleaf campus and related programs.



"I fully support Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, and I believe that the relocation of the cosmetology program will afford training opportunities that will stimulate the economy in Cabarrus County. I will do what I can to make that happen," said Stephen Morris, Cabarrus County commissioner and trustee on the Rowan-Cabarrus board.



The $1.5 million from Cabarrus County will not cover the entire cost of the relocation and necessary renovations required to upgrade the program. The project will be supplemented by the College and possibly other local entities.



"In North Carolina, it's the responsibility of the local county commission to fund the construction and maintenance of community college facilities," said Carl M. Short, chair of the College's Board of Trustees. "It is important that the College's Board of Trustees formally demonstrate its support for these needs. Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has been a vital contributor to the economic health of both Rowan and Cabarrus counties for many years and has long been recognized for its important role in the education and retraining of our citizens."



The resolutions include support for:

· The renovation of a Cabarrus educational facility for cosmetology and related programs to replace the Cloverleaf Campus,

· A November 2014 Cabarrus County bond referendum, and

· A General Assembly campaign entitled "Support North Carolina's Economic Recovery by Reinvesting Funds in the State's Community Colleges."



"During recent years of economic turmoil, Rowan-Cabarrus has been a prominent force in attracting and leveraging federal, state and local resources to improve programs and services for the community while ensuring that displaced workers and other citizens receive the training they need to succeed in the workplace. It is essential that the College receives the community support and resources needed to continue on this path," said Short.



For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).



