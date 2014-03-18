Toyota of N Charlotte can help you get your used car ready to trade-in!

It's pretty rare for a driver to purchase a vehicle and drive it until it doesn't run anymore. If you've found yourself in a situation where your current used car in Charlotte runs well and looks great, but you're interested in driving around a different vehicle, we can help!



Did you know that along with selling pre-owned cars and used Toyota in Charlotte, we also accept cars as trade-ins? It doesn't matter whether or not you want to get your next vehicle with us – we'll still make you an offer on the vehicle you currently have!



Get your used car in Charlotte ready to trade-in!

If you've decided to trade-in or sell your used car in Charlotte, then there are some things you'll want to do to get it ready for the market!



Give it some TLC



When's the last time you cleaned out your used car or had it washed and detailed? Even though you're getting ready to purchase a different ride, you definitely want your current vehicle to still make a positive first impression! The last thing you want is to have the value underestimated simply because it wasn't as clean as it could be. Also, you don't want to slow down the process of selling or trading it in because you have to clean out your personal items. Taking a few minutes to make sure it's ready for the next driver now can help move the process along a little bit faster!



Stay on top of auto service



You may not want to invest a lot of money in getting brand new tires for your vehicle, or getting the engine completely re-tuned, but it's worth the time and effort to get your pre-owned car some basic auto service in Charlotte before someone else gets behind the wheel. This helps make sure that it's performing well so you know an overdue oil change won't affect its sale!



Have all your paperwork in order



It doesn't matter if you're selling your car privately or bringing it our Toyota dealership to trade it in – you want to make sure you have all your paperwork in order to avoid any setbacks! Also, if you have your heart set on privately selling it then it's a good idea to have a record of the kind of routine maintenance it's received in the past, as well as a vehicle history report. This way the potential buyer can know that your used car is dependable and reliable!



Come visit us to trade-in your pre-owned car!

If you don't want to privately sell your vehicle, why not come visit us at 13429 Statesville Rd in Huntersville to get your ride appraised and trade it in? Our Used Vehicle Director will write out a fair appraisal today, so you can find out what you can get for your pre-owned car and maybe even drive home in a different used vehicle that's better suited to you!



Google



Return Home

