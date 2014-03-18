Avoid engine failure with car maintenance in Charlotte!

Your vehicle's engine is basically its heart, which means you need to take care of it to keep it going! However, most drivers neglect the engine when getting car maintenance. To keep your vehicle's engine functioning at peak performance, it's important to keep up with the routine maintenance it requires. If not, your engine can fail and it can cost quite a bit of money to replace! We definitely don't want this to happen to you, which is why we offer the car maintenance you need at our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte at affordable prices!





Let our Charlotte Toyota Service Center help prevent engine failure!



Our vehicles play a big role in our lives, as we depend on them to get us through our busy days, so why not take care of them with the right car maintenance? This includes taking care of the engine! When you don't give your engine the proper car maintenance in Charlotte there are a lot of things that can go wrong!



A vehicle's engine can be complicated, as there are so many components to it. It's important to take care of each part of the engine, so it can function properly as a whole! We're sharing what Charlotte car maintenance your vehicle need to keep the engine in tip-top shape!





It's essential to maintain the cooling system to keep your engine from over-heating. This means you should check the coolant fluid level regularly and fill it up when needed. If your coolant is leaking, you need to have it fixed right away!



The air filter is another component that's vital to your engine's performance. It filters out all of the dirt and debris in the air before it gets to your engine. This is why you need to check the air filter frequently and replace it when necessary.



Getting a regular oil change is also imperative for the health of your engine. The oil keeps the engine lubricated and functioning properly. This is quick and easy car maintenance, so why skip it? Stop by our Toyota Service Center today for your oil change in Charlotte !



Most vehicles need a tune up every 100,000 miles. This means replacing and adjusting certain parts in the engine such as spark plugs, wires, caps, belts and hoses. With a car tune up in Charlotte, your vehicle's engine can run like new again!







Visit our Toyota Service Center for car maintenance in Charlotte!



If you see the check engine sign light up on your dashboard, it means it's time to visit our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte. The best advice we can give you is to keep up with the necessary routine car maintenance and don't ignore the warning signs. It's smarter to get the problem solved before it becomes a bigger and more costly issue!



To schedule your car maintenance, call our Toyota Service Center at (888) 378-1214 . You can also just stop by at 13429 Statesville Rd. You can find us right off I-77 on exit 23.



