Find the most popular used cars in Charlotte!

Cars.com recently put together a list of the most popular used cars, and not surprisingly more than one pre-owned Toyota made the cut! The pre-owned Toyota Camry and used Toyota Corolla in Charlotte made the list, and it's for good reason.



As a brand, Toyota produces vehicles that are hard to beat when it comes to reliability and dependability. Did you know that 80% of the Toyota models sold in the past twenty years are still being driven today? That's a reputation of reliability that's hard to beat!



Which is right for you: the Toyota Corolla or Toyota Camry?

If you're torn between either one of these used Toyota in Charlotte, then it's a good idea to look at the kinds of features they come with and their overall design. While they're both four-door sedans, these used Toyota in Charlotte aren't carbon copies of each other. This means that each model has something a little bit different to offer, so you can be sure to drive home the pre-owned option that's right for you!



Space: How much cargo room do you need? What about space for passengers to stretch their legs? If space is just as important to you as style, then you'll probably want to check out the used Toyota Camry . While the Toyota Corolla can deliver a comfortable driving experience, the Toyota Camry is designed to be a little bit bigger, so it has some extra room to offer.



Automatic vs Manual Transmission: if you want the option of taking home a manual pre-owned Toyota, then check out the pre-owned Toyota Corolla that are on our lot! This used vehicle has been offered in both manual and automatic transmission in the past, so you can find a used vehicle that can deliver the exact kind of driving experience you're interested in enjoying!



Power: These used Toyota in Charlotte may not be two-door coupes, but they can still come with a lot of power! Depending on the model year and trim-level you're thinking of getting, you might be surprised at how much horsepower these pre-owned Toyota can actually deliver!



Price: With so many different model years and trim-levels featured at Toyota of N Charlotte, you don't have to let price be the first deciding factor when you're choosing between either of these used Toyota! We have many budget-friendly options on our lot for you to consider, so you're free to find the used vehicle that works best for you without having to focus on the price tag!

Come check out our affordable used cars!

Are you ready to explore the many affordable and popular used vehicles we have on our lot? Don't wait to come check them out! Since the Toyota Corolla and Toyota Camry are both some of the most popular pre-owned cars on the market, you'll want to come test-drive the ones that capture your interest sooner rather than later.



Give our Internet Sales Team a call at (888) 883-3797 to set up a test-driving appointment, and to find out about the many options you have to explore!



