WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Ending Homelessness in Charlotte?

What if homelessness didn't have a place to call "home" in Charlotte?

Well, we'd call that a miracle.

That's a goal of the Foundation for the Carolinas…

and they want to accomplish it sooner rather than later.

(Brian Collier)

"I think we will really end homelessness in Charlotte in the next 5-10 years."

The Foundation has committed 1 million dollars toward that goal, and is spearheading the establishment of a 20-million dollar endowment.

The city of Charlotte has pledged 10 million over the next five years.

Corporations, benefactors and local churches are also contributing to this public/private partnership.

It's called "The Social Impact Housing Fund," and here's how it'll work:

Interest off the endowment will be used to move working homeless veterans and families into stable, existing housing throughout Mecklenburg County.

They'll also receive job training and other county services…all to help them become self-sufficient in two years or less.

Charlotte's United Way will help coordinate the effort, so families can easily find the help they need.

On any given night here in the Queen City, hundreds of people - some of them kids - live out on the streets.

This endowment and well-conceived plan could change all of that.

It gives homeless families and veterans both hope and a real chance for a better future.

