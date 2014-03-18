Prostitution charges from Florida result in fugitive charges for woman

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Salisbury Police arrested an 18 year old woman at a local hotel who was wanted on charges of prostitution in Florida.

According to the police report, officers were called to investigate a possible domestic disturbance at the Executive Inn on S. Main Street late last week.

When police arrived they found one man and two women in room 110. A search of the room turned up 16 grams of marijuana under the sink, a handgun, and drug paraphernalia.

Antoine Davis was charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billie Jean Kennedy, 18, was discovered to be wanted in Florida on prostitution charges. Kennedy was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on fugitive from justice charges and held under $250,000 bond.

