Ice caused a few problems Tuesday morning

Even though it wasn't the kind of storm to devastate the area, the ice has caused some problems for folks across Rowan County on Tuesday morning.

Patti Miller discovered a tree, weighed down by the coating of ice on every branch, had split and fallen across her driveway just west of Salisbury.

There were reports of lines down blocking Bostian Road in China Grove, and other reports of trees and lines down in various spots.

Drivers told WBTV that for the most part, the roads appeared to be in good shape, though some slick spots were reported on bridges, and if trees were falling in yards, chances are that one could just as easily fall across a road.

Duke Energy is reporting 650 power outages in Rowan County as of 8:00 am, while in neighboring Cabarrus County there are more than 1,000 power outages reported.

