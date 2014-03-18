Salisbury's first gourmet food truck is on the road

Salisbury's newest restaurant has one very unique feature: it can move from place to place.

Kabobs is a gourmet food truck owned and operated by Andrew Dionne and John Rojas. The big, bright red truck can be found in the Wallace parking lot on S. Lee Street every Friday and Saturday night from 11:00 pm until 3:00 am.

For daysiders, the truck will be operating for lunch from the Lee St. Theater parking lot on N. Lee St. every Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Menu highlights include Tzatziki tossed chicken, bourbon bathed steak, and citrus infused shrimp.



To learn more about Kabobs, check out the Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/Kabobsmobilefoodservice

