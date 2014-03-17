"Cut and run" lands man on Rowan's Most Wanted List

According to the sheriff, a new name has been added to Rowan's Most Wanted List after he removed his ankle monitor and disappeared.

Jonathan Todd Trexler, 45, of Rockwell, had been charged with common law robbery. As part of his release from the jail while awaiting trial, Trexler was fitted with an electronic monitor to keep track of his movements.

According to the sheriff, at some pint Trexler removed the monitor and hasn't been seen since.

Anyone with information on Trexler's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700.

To view the complete Most Wanted list, visit this link: http://ossip2c.rowancountync.gov/p2c/mostwanted.aspx

