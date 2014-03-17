SUV crashes into restaurant - | WBTV Charlotte

SUV crashes into restaurant

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Six people are recovering after an SUV came crashing through a restaurant on Eastway Drive Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police tell us the driver hydroplaned across the median.

The people who were hurt were all inside the restaurant. They're expected to be ok.

The building did not have an structural damage.

