Candidate forum next week drawing lots of interest

Dr. Michael Bitzer of Catawba College will moderate a Primary Candidate Forum on March 20 featuring all officially filed Rowan County Commissioner Candidates. The Candidate Forum will be co-hosted by the Chamber, the Salisbury Post and Catawba College.



The event will be held in conjunction with the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce's Power in Partnership (PIP) breakfast on Thurs., March 20, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road). The Candidate Forum has been organized by the Chamber's Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Tim Norris (Healthcare Management Consultants).



The County Commission Candidate Forum agenda on March 20 will be:



7:15 a.m. Arrive/check-in/breakfast

7:30 a.m. Program begins – Chamber announcements

7:50 a.m. Candidate Forum – Moderated by Dr. Michael Bitzer

• Two minute introductions by each candidate (20 minutes)

• Two candidates each will have one question for one minute responses (10 minutes)

• Closing remarks by each candidate for one minute (10 minutes)

8:30 a.m. Adjourn



Key dates for upcoming Primary Elections:



• Fri., April 11 – last day to register to vote or make changes to registration records

• Tues., April 29 – last day to mail absentee ballots

• Tues., May 6 – ELECTION DAY!



The remaining PIP dates in this series are: April 17 and May 15. The program will start again in Sept. 2014 and run through May 2015. If you are interested in obtaining a Power Card, please let us know. The Power Card is the Rowan Chamber's frequent attender program. You receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.



Please join us for this upcoming breakfast. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., March 18 by 5 p.m. The cost is $12 for members and $20 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

