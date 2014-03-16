Police say 1 person shot in back after party - | WBTV Charlotte

Police say 1 person shot in back after party

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police say one person was shot in the back at the 5600 block of Brookshire Boulevard after a party at the American Legion.

The shooting happened just after midnight and the victim is expected to be okay according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police say they have not made any arrests.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly