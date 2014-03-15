Nettie Reeves Shares 3 Minute Band Workout - | WBTV Charlotte

Nettie Reeves Shares 3 Minute Band Workout

Nettie Reeves stops by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share her 3 minute Band Workout.

It's a part of her series on equipment found in the gym and at home.

3 Minute Band Workout

1.Xertubes: Biceps, Triceps, Deltoids, Combo

2.Bands: Squats, Arms-shoulders-back, Abs, Cardio w/Partner

3.Inspect bands for frays & wear and tear

Nettie's ULTIMATE Bootcamp April 7 - 30, 2014! Sign up today!

Find out more at:

www.nettiereeves.com

