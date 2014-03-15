27 firefighters called to fire on Oakton Hunt Drive - | WBTV Charlotte

27 firefighters called to fire on Oakton Hunt Drive

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

27 firefighters got a fire under control in just under 20 minutes at 12751 Oakton Hunt Drive on Saturday morning.

Firefighters say the fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. and nobody was hurt.

The people inside the structure are displaced according to the Charlotte Fire twitter page.

