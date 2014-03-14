Good News: Go ahead, ask me!

As journalists, we do love a good question. March 14th marks International Ask a Question Day. So I decided the best place to get good questions would be in my favorite kindergarten classroom.

The kids at Invest Collegiate Charter School in Charlotte never fail to disappoint whenever I bring a camera in for a fun story. Today was most certainly, no exception.

From questions about mice, to weather, to my age, I asked them to lay them on me, and they did. You have to check out the video for another example of kids saying the darndest things!

