Taking a walk and making a point, for 120 miles

This weekend you may notice a traveling roadside attraction; a man carrying two large flags and a 42 pound backpack.

Tim Lord started walking Thursday from Pfeiffer University in Stanly County to Fort Bragg. It's more than one hundred miles, on foot, and he's doing to help veterans and bring attention to the military.



Tim Lord is a former Kannapolis police officer who is on a personal journey.



"Walking to Fort Bragg to personally hand over a donation to Wounded Warrior," Lord told WBTV.



His walk will cover seven days and 120 miles. He's carrying two flags that mean a lot to him, the stars and stripes, and a Christian flag. He's been raising money through his

Sunday School class in Kannapolis and may be able to deliver a donation of about $10,000.



How's the walk going?



"Pretty good, I kind of give out on them hills in the Uwharries," Lord said.

At age 59 he's in great shape. He's camping in a one man tent at night, and getting a little help from his friends along the way.



Lord also is making a political point. He's upset about cuts to the military and veterans benefits, and a lack of respect for his faith. So he's taken to the road to deliver the donation for the Wounded Warrior Project one step at a time. In Montgomery County, DW, WBTV, OYS.



Tim's brother David, a minister from Wilmington, will join Tim for the last leg of his journey next week.