Police find 5 foot long bong after man jumps from roof to run from officers

Some of the drugs and paraphernalia seized by police. Photo provided by SPD.

WBTV Reporter David Whisenant next to the 5 foot bong seized by Salisbury Police

Police in Salisbury admit, it was an unusual call.

According to the police report, on Thursday afternoon an officer was doing a follow up on a fraud case. He knocked on the door of the home at 1004 W. Horah St., and was greeted by Jaivon Scott, 25. They talked for a moment, then Scott slammed the door in the officer's face.

The officer, thinking Scott may run out the back door, ran to the back of the house while calling for more officers.

A second officer arrived within minutes and knocked on the front door. This time Tytia Jones Dewberry, 18, answered the door and told the officer that two other men were inside the house.

At the same time, police say Stan Wilson, Jr., 24, came flying off the roof of the two story house. He landed on the ground, then got up and ran. He was caught by police.

Officers then entered the house by the front door and noticed drug paraphernalia, including small bags of marijuana and a marijuana grinder.

The officers stepped outside and waited for a search warrant. With warrant in hand, they went back in the house, seizing a 5 foot long bong, 48.6 grams of marijuana, baggies, a grinder, digital scales, and rolling paper.

According to the report, a small bag of marijuana was found in a bag of dog food, and another bag was found in a grill outside the house.

Four people were charged.

Dewberry was charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and selling drugs within 300 feet of school property. Bond was set at $10,000.

William Carmichael was charged with drug possession, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and selling drugs within 300 feet of school property. Bond was set at $10,000.



Scott was charged with resisting police, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000.

Wilson was charged with resisting police, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, selling drugs within 300 feet of school property, along with outstanding warrants for assault by strangulation, and felony larceny. Bond was set at $13,000.

