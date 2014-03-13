Picture this! Library offers hidden messages in Photowalk

Want to learn more about abstract photography? Search for hidden treasures? Just get out and walk? Dust off the camera, lace up your walking shoes, and join Rowan Public Library for a “Hidden Messages” Photowalk.



Details have been provided to WBTV by Rowan Public Library. Aspiring photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to learn more about the concept of “abstraction” in photography through a short workshop. Afterward, we’ll hit the streets of downtown Salisbury in search of hidden messages on a photowalk.

A photowalk is just as it sounds--an opportunity for a group of people to go on a walk with the express purpose of taking photos together. Our photowalk will include historic landmarks, sculptures, and more.



This event will begin at Rowan Public Library Headquarters on Saturday, March 22nd at 10:30 am, and will finish up around noon. Bring friends or family and stick around for lunch and shopping while you’re downtown.



Spaces are limited, so register today to ensure your spot. Please visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org or call 704-216-8229 to register, or for more details.