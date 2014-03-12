N Charlotte Toyota Highlander is dubbed Best Midsize SUV!

If you want a vehicle that can fit the entire family, but doesn't have too much bulk, the Toyota Highlander in N Charlotte could be the vehicle for you! This new Toyota was even named the Best Midsize SUV by KBB.com! What makes the 2014 Toyota Highlander stand out? It has a roomy interior, stylish exterior and some great features available. With so much to offer, it's easy to see why this new Toyota in N Charlotte came out on top!





2014 Toyota Highlander in N Charlotte shines inside and out

Finding the ideal midsize SUV is easy when you visit our Toyota dealership in N Charlotte. Here, you'll find the Toyota Highlander is family friendly with its versatile interior, yet it's still super stylish to keep up your image! This new Toyota was completely redesigned for the 2014 model year to offer a sleek and stylish exterior. The front was transformed with a bigger and more aggressive grille and an aerodynamic shape! With its new image, you can have a family-friendly vehicle without sacrificing style.



Speaking of family-friendly, the interior of this new Toyota is extremely versatile to help you fit your family and gear without a struggle!



The 2014 Toyota Highlander can fit up to eight people inside with three rows of seating! With all of this space, the whole crew can come along for the ride!



It also comes with a ton of cargo capacity! You can find 13.8 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the third row to stow all of your gear.



The second and third row seats can be folded down, so you can control just how many passengers and cargo you can fit inside! With both of these rows folded, you can get up to 83.7 cubic feet of cargo capacity!



This new Toyota also features a rear power liftgate to give you easy access to all of your gear in the back. You can also use the flip-up rear hatch window for quick access.







Find incredible features in this new Toyota near Charlotte



The high-tech features in the Toyota Highlander make it stand out as a fun midsize SUV! It includes some great features to give you convenience and entertainment! With a large family, these features can come in handy! Some of the available features include:



Entune App Suite, which lets you access exciting apps such as Pandora and Yelp while driving



Navigation, which can give you turn-by-turn directions anywhere you need to go to ensure you're never lost



Backup camera, which gives you an image of what's behind you on the screen in front of you while in reverse



Bluetooth connectivity, which connects to your smart phone to make hands-free phone calls and stream music



Visit Toyota of N Charlotte today to learn more about this new Toyota and get behind the wheel with a test drive. We're located at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. You can also give our Internet Sales Team a call at (888) 883-3797 with any questions or to set up an appointment to meet with a Sales Specialist.

