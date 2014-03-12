N Charlotte Toyota Highlander is dubbed Best Midsize SUV!

If you want a vehicle that can fit the entire family, but doesn't have too much bulk, the Toyota Highlander in N Charlotte could be the vehicle for you! This new Toyota was even named the Best Midsize SUV by KBB.com! What makes the 2014 Toyota Highlander stand out? It has a roomy interior, stylish exterior and some great features available. With so much to offer, it's easy to see why this new Toyota in N Charlotte came out on top!
Finding the ideal midsize SUV is easy when you visit our Toyota dealership in N Charlotte. Here, you'll find the Toyota Highlander is family friendly with its versatile interior, yet it's still super stylish to keep up your image! This new Toyota was completely redesigned for the 2014 model year to offer a sleek and stylish exterior. The front was transformed with a bigger and more aggressive grille and an aerodynamic shape! With its new image, you can have a family-friendly vehicle without sacrificing style.
The high-tech features in the Toyota Highlander make it stand out as a fun midsize SUV! It includes some great features to give you convenience and entertainment! With a large family, these features can come in handy! Some of the available features include:
Visit Toyota of N Charlotte today to learn more about this new Toyota and get behind the wheel with a test drive. We're located at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. You can also give our Internet Sales Team a call at (888) 883-3797 with any questions or to set up an appointment to meet with a Sales Specialist.
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
