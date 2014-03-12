What’s the difference between the N Charlotte Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ?

If you want a sports car that offers amazing style at an incredible budget-friendly price, there really aren't too many options to choose from. However, if you're thinking of taking home a new Scion in N Charlotte, that's not the case!



Both the 2014 Scion tC and 2014 Scion FR-S near Charlotte are found on our lot, and both are offered for jaw-dropping low prices! Each one also features its own look and unique style, so you can easily have your performance and curb-appeal preferences met. We know that these aren't the only two sports cars getting positive reviews, though.



Another popular two-door coupe that's gotten quite a bit of attention recently is the Subaru BRZ. However, there's good reason for this! Toyota and Subaru actually joined forces in order to create a sports car that's fun to drive – and they easily accomplished this goal when they unveiled the Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ! However, just because these two vehicles were formed from a partnership doesn't mean they're exactly the same.



N Charlotte Scion sports car has similarities with Subaru BRZ

These two sports cars share some similarities that make them exiting choices for drivers.



Both boast a 2.0L 4-cylinder boxer engine, and each of these cars' engines deliver 200 horsepower and 151 lb.-ft. of torque! That's a pretty incredible amount of power that's available at drivers' fingertips when they get behind the wheel.



If you prefer a manual transmission over an automatic transmission, or vice versa, you have this choice with either of these vehicles. In fact, the six-speed automatic transmission even comes with a paddle shifter so you can adjust your driving experience at any time!



It's also hard to beat the fuel efficiency that these two coupes offer, even though they are sports cars! You'll enjoy around 30 mpg when you're on the highway.

Compare the differences between the N Charlotte Scion FR-S and Subaru BRZ

While these two sports cars might have some similarities, they aren't carbon-copies of each other!



Price: If affordability is one of your primary concerns, then you'll appreciate the budget-friendly price of the Scion FR-S in N Charlotte . It has a starting MSRP of $25,255, while the Subaru comes in two trim-levels with a higher starting MSRP. The Premium starts off at $25,595, and the Limited is even more expensive with a starting MSRP of $27,595!



Style: Each of these cars has a sleek, two-door design. However, there are some key differences when it comes to style and appearance. The Scion sports car has a textured dashboard in the interior, and the upholstery in the interior also has more texture to it versus the smooth dashboard and interior of the Subaru.



Performance: It's all about the details when it comes to the differences between these two cars. The Scion actually offers a more dynamic driving experience thanks to the revised rear springs! It might be a minor difference, but it's one sports car enthusiasts are sure to notice!



Want to see how the popular Scion FR-S handles for yourself? Not a problem! Stop by and see us at13429 Statesville Rd to take this incredible two-door coupe out for a spin today!



