Toyota of N Charlotte delves into the Toyota 4Runner’s history!

Not all of these vehicles started off with the features and design they have now, though. All of them have undergone a re-design process over the years, and the Toyota 4Runner in N Charlotte is no exception to this! We took a closer look at this SUV's history to explore how it became one of the most popular off-roading vehicles on the market today!



N Charlotte Toyota 4Runner has an amazing history!

The Toyota 4Runner near Charlotte is ready for adventure. Ever since it was first designed, it was created to handle rough and rugged situations.



First Generation



When the first generation of this Toyota SUV first made an appearance in 1984, it didn't look like an SUV! Instead, it was designed to be a variation of a Toyota pickup truck. It had two doors, a removable top, featured four-wheel drive, and had a 4-cyl, 2.4L engine! It wasn't too long before this Toyota received its first modification, though. A 3.0L, V6 engine became an option for it in 1988.



Second Generation



Not long after another engine became an option, the second generation was produced! This N Charlotte Toyota 4Runner was a little bit more family-friendly. It had four doors, and the top could no longer be removed. Not only that, but there was also more space throughout the interior to make more room for passengers and cargo!



Third Generation



The changes weren't done with this Toyota, though. With the third generation that came in 1995, a new design was also introduced. Comfort and safety became the focus, and because of this it seemed like its popularity skyrocketed – its sales practically doubled!



Fourth Generation



2002 brought more options for drivers to consider. For those who want more power, the re-vamped design and features of this vehicle offered it. It was now available with a V8 engine, and full-time four-wheel drive! The V8 engine also delivered plenty of power – 270 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque! This made it one of the toughest midsize SUVs on the market at the time!



Enjoy the Fifth Generation of the N Charlotte Toyota 4Runner today!

The fifth generation of this tough Toyota SUV was shown off in 2010, and brought changes that drivers are still enjoying today! With rising gas prices and fuel economy a concern for many car owners, the V8 engine was no longer an option but a more fuel efficient V6 engine became available instead.



This change didn't hurt its popularity, though. It's still one of the top choices when it comes to going off-road and tackling tough terrain!



