Fund raiser to benefit family of Marcus Kauffman

A fundraiser will be taking place this weekend to benefit the family of a Rowan County firefighter who was murdered when he discovered a break in at his Cleveland home.



The event will be held at the Franklin Baptist Fellowship Hall, 3810 U.S. 601 in Salisbury. It will take place this Saturday, March 15th from 12 to 4 pm.



All proceeds will go to benefit the family of Marcus Kauffman. Last month Kauffman's wife Maryann gave birth to the couple's son.



The event is a drop-in or stay awhile event and refreshments will be provided.



The donations accepted should be items needed for a baby boy up to the age of five. Also monetary donations will cover medical, housing, and daily expenses (gas, groceries, baby supplies, etc).



