Dash cam video released after elderly man shot during York Co. stop

A South Carolina deputy who during a traffic stop shot a 70-year-old man reaching for his cane broke down in tears as other officers arrived.

Investigators in York County held a news conference Wednesday afternoon where Sheriff Bruce Bryant released the in car video of the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Feb. 25.

An elderly man was shot by a York County Sheriff's deputy that Tuesday evening during a traffic stop, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on North Main Street near Motseller Street in Clover.

Officials say Deputy Terrence Knox, a three-year veteran of the department, pulled over a pickup truck being driven by 70-year-old Bobby Canipe because of an expired license plate.

Canipe then got out of the truck and Deputy Terrance Knox yells "Sir" a few times and Canipe keeps moving.

When he reaches in the bed and gets the cane, Knox yells "whoa" and starts shooting. Canipe was hit once.

Knox then almost as quickly seems to realize Canipe had a cane, then cursed and rushed to help.

"The situation is very unfortunate. It does appear, at this time, that Deputy Knox's actions were an appropriate response to what he reasonably believed to be an imminent threat to his life; however, a full internal investigation will be conducted," Sheriff Bruce Bryant said in a statement released the follow day.

Canipe was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Deputy Knox was not injured. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending a full investigation.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is now investigating the case.

