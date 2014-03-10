Help your car last 200,000 miles with routine auto service in Charlotte!

Most drivers know that not keeping up with auto service is a bad idea – especially if they want their ride to last a while! There's more to keeping your car in top running shape than giving it an oil change in Charlotte every once in a while, though.



At our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte, our Toyota techs are trained to work on nearly every make and model so car owners can count on giving their vehicle the reliable and dependable service it needs. However, there are some at-home tips and tricks drivers can also use to help make their ride last as long as possible, and keep it going past 200,000 miles!

Keep up with regular auto service in Charlotte!

Most drivers put about 15,000 miles on their car every year. While it's no secret that wear and tear on your ride will eventually lead to some more extensive repairs and fixes, keeping up with some of the smaller parts of car service will help the day-to-day performance of your car, and even help it last longer!

Read the owner's manual

When's the last time you sat down and opened the up the owner's manual of your vehicle? One of the best things you can do to help your car deliver the performance you're looking for is to know what kind of maintenance schedule it needs. Not every car is the same, and not every driver uses the same habits behind the wheel. This being said, it's important to know when your vehicle might need some brake service in Charlotte, or when the spark plugs are going to need to be replaced. This can help you prepare for these expenses before they're needed, and help you get them taken care of quickly when the time comes for some more in-depth repairs!

Familiarize yourself with routine maintenance

While it's definitely best to leave some types of auto service up to the experts, car owners can also feel free to take care of some basic routine maintenance on their own! Knowing how to check oil levels or replace windshield wipers can help you figure out if your car needs a mechanic, and also save you the time of bringing your vehicle in if just one thing needs to be checked.

Pay attention to warning lights

Some drivers may not think that dashboard warning lights are a part of routine auto service, but they definitely are! If you see a warning light come on, it's important to know what is and what it means. Ignoring it and continuing to drive can lead to even bigger issues down the line!

