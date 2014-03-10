N Charlotte Toyota 4Runner is most fun car to drive!

Driving shouldn't be a chore and when you have the right vehicle, it doesn't have to be! We have some great new Toyota in N Charlotte that offer excitement when you hit the streets, but the 2014 Toyota 4Runner is fun to drive on and off the road! In fact, it was named in the Fast Lane Car's Top 10 Most Fun to Drive Cars Awards! What makes the N Charlotte Toyota 4Runner so exciting? It's made to take on off-roading adventures – and what's more fun than crawling over rocks and kicking up mud in a tough new Toyota?





2014 Toyota 4Runner in N Charlotte is made for action



If you're a fan of off-road adventures, the 2014 Toyota 4Runner in N Charlotte is a great choice! This new Toyota is made tough to withstand any obstacle that comes its way on and off the road! In fact, it's the only vehicle with a body-on-frame construction to make this list of Most Fun to Drive Cars! A body-on-frame construction provides a strong and durable build. It's also one of the few vehicles left on the market with this type of build, making it one of the most durable SUVs on the market!



Along with its strong build, this new Toyota in N Charlotte offers plenty of other features that make it more than capable of off-roading adventure! These features include:



V6 engine, which can produce 270 horsepower to give you all of the strength you need



Four-wheel drive, which helps you keep control of your Toyota 4Runner no matter the driving conditions



Locking Rear Differential, which makes sure your rear wheels are rotating at the same speed at all times to maintain traction



Crawl Control, which helps you clear uneven terrain while driving at low speeds



Kinetic Dynamic Suspension, which automatically adjusts the suspension to ensure your wheels are always grounded



Multi-Terrain Select, which allows you to choose from four modes to adjust to any terrain you face

Have fun with high-tech features in the Toyota 4Runner near Charlotte

The amount of fun you have in your new Toyota not only comes from its capabilities, but also from the features it has to offer! The Toyota 4Runner in N Charlotte definitely delivers when it comes to exploring the great outdoors and it comes with great high-tech features to keep you entertained and connected! These available features include:



Entune App Suite, which gives you access to some of your favorite apps, such as Pandora, iHeartRadio and Facebook Places while on the go



Bluetooth audio, which connects to your smart phone or MP3 player to let you stream the music you want



Hands-free phone capability, which is convenient for making phone calls while still keeping your hands on the steering wheel

Visit Toyota of N Charlotte to take this new Toyota for a test drive! We're located at 13429 Statesville Rd. just off I-77 on exit 23. You can also give our Internet Sales Team a call at (888) 883-3797 for more information. Don't forget to ask about our specials to find out how you can save!



Google



Return Home

