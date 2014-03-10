Keep your pet safe on the road in your new Toyota near Charlotte!

More than one new Toyota near Charlotte comes with plenty of room for friends and family – even if your loved one is a furry friend! It's not uncommon to see drivers on the road with a pet in their vehicle. Before you let your animal jump into your new Toyota in N Charlotte, though, it's a good idea to make sure you have the latest information on how to keep them safe while you're out on the road!

Keep pets safe with these Toyota of N Charlotte tips!

Drivers don't have to invest in fancy gadgets or customize their car if they want to take their pet with them on a trip. A little bit of planning can go far, though, in making sure your animal stays as safe as possible while you're the behind the wheel and concentrating on driving!

As nice as the weather may be outside some days, pet owners should never leave their animal in the car alone. Dogs can become overheated very quickly and get sick, and can even experience organ failure! You also don't want to leave your car running with your pet inside. They could accidentally hit something that could cause harm to others or themselves.



One of the first safety precautions drivers and passengers take when they get in their N Charlotte Toyota is to put their seat belt on! Even though each new Toyota comes with the Toyota Star Safety System, this innovative set of safety features isn't a substitute for wearing a seatbelt. So why doesn't your pet have one? Pet owners can easily pick up a harness or a pet carrier that will help keep your animal secure in case you're involved in a collision while on the road.



If you're planning on taking a long trip, you're probably going to need to make a few stops for gas, whether you have a gas-powered car or a new Toyota hybrid in N Charlotte! Remember that while you may not need many breaks while you're behind the wheel, your furry companion might need to stretch their legs more often. Make sure you pull over to take your pet on some short walks. This will help them stay comfortable, and also help prevent any bathroom accidents!



As tempting as it may be to let your furry friend sit in your lap while you drive, try to resist! If you happen to be involved in a car accident, the air bag can cause considerable harm to your pet – something that you definitely want to avoid!



Get ready for your next road trip in your new Toyota!

There's nothing wrong with wanting to take some friends with you on a trip – even if they may be a little smaller and furrier! Just make sure you have all the tools needed to keep everyone comfortable. If you want to learn more about to keep your pets safe, or about the other safety features that can come in your car, just come and see us!

